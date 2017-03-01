Carloway jobs secured as buyout saves firm from the brink

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Lewis-based company which was on the brink of administration just 12 months ago has been taken over, saving 17 jobs.

HTT Manufacturing Ltd in Carloway has been bought by new company, The Carloway Mill Ltd.

Derek Reid, a founding director of HTT and its chief executive officer and chairman, announced the company together with land and buildings at Carloway has been sold to a management buyout team led by Annie Macdonald and businessman and investor Anthony Loftus.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar SNP MP Angus MacNeil and MSP Alasdair Allan welcomed the announcement which should provide a more certain future for the current 17 employees with the potential to provide more jobs in future.

Alasdair Allan MSP commented: ‘It has been clear for some time that Carloway needed new investors and I have been working closely with the Scottish Government and its agencies, as well as with the Comhairle, towards this end.

‘I’m delighted with the announcement securing the future of the mill and it is especially pleasing all current jobs have been retained. This is good news for the area and good news for the Harris Tweed industry.

‘I wish the new management and staff at the mill every success and I look forward to hearing about their plans for the future.’

Angus MacNeil MP commented: ‘This is positive news and I wish everyone at Carloway Mill the very best for the future.’

Annie MacDonald told The Oban Times it had been a very uncertain year for HTT which just 12 months ago was on the brink of administration.

‘It’s exciting and very positive, a great story for the area,’ she added.