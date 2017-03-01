Brazen statement from MSP

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sir,

I read with interest your item on the front page (‘Council tax to rise three percent’, The Oban Times, February 16).

Who is correct between Argyll and Bute Council leader Dick Walsh and the area’s MSP, Michael Russell? Mr Walsh says there have been significant cuts from the Scottish Government, while Mr Russell says the local authority has increased resources.

I am surprised to see Mr Russell call our council administration ‘incompetent’. I wonder what right he has to make such a brazen statement.

George Stewart,

Clachan Seil, Seil Island.