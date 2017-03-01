Around the markets: Tiree

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

TIREE SALE – Saturday February 18. United Auctions held their annual early spring sale of all classes’ cattle at Tiree Auction Mart.

A good offering of quality bred cattle were on offer to a good following of mainland buyers resulting in 100 per cent clearance. Bullocks sold to average £868.56 per head or 236.34 per kilo against £782.98 or 214.46 at the corresponding sale last year, while heifers levelled out at £720.32 per head or 221.14 per kilo against £648.47 or 202.48 last year.

A feature of the sale was the annual consignment of 90 Charolais, Limousin and Aberdeen Angus bullocks and heifers from Heylipol Farm which sold to level out at £1018.98 per head or 236.21 pence per kilo. All classes of cows were keenly bid for.

Principal lots and prices.

Top prices per head.

Bullocks

AAx: £1040(5) and £860(3) – Heylipol Farm.

BRBx: £840 – 3 Balevullin.

CHARx: £1180(3), £1150, £1140(2), £1130(2), £1100, £1060(8), £1050(13), £1030(4) – Heylipol Farm; £990 – Ardmay; £910 – Heylipol Farm; £890 – Salum.

HERx: £1020 – Heylipol Farm; £900 – Skipinnis.

LIMx: £1100(2), £1080(2), £1060(4), £1040, £1020(2), £1000(5) – Heylipol Farm; £1000 – Salum; £990(2) – Main Road; £930(2) – Heylipol Farm.

SALx: £740(2) – Ardeas.

SHx: £800 – 3 Balevullin.

SIMx: £700 – Hough.

Heifers

BRBx: £840 – Heylipol Farm and Parkhouse.

CHARx: £1100, £1060(2), £1040, £1020, £970(10) – Heylipol Farm.

HERx: £770 – Skipinnis.

LIMx: £1020, £810 and £800 – Heylipol Farm.

Top prices per kilo

Bullocks

AAx: 258p(2) – Scarinish Farm : 254p(5) and 244p(3) – Heylipol Farm.

BRBx: 243p 15 Crossapil : 239p – Ardmay : 224p – 15 Crossapol.

CHARx: 291p(2) – Salum : 270p(4), 264p(2) – Heylipol Farm; 261p(2) – Heylipol Farm : 251p(4), 250p(2), 246p, 245p(2), 244p(3), 239p(5), 233p(4) and 231p(2) – Heylipol Farm.

HERx: 250p and 241p – Skipinnis : 236p(4) – 24 Balephetrish.

LIMx: 298p – Main Road : 278p – 10 Balevullin : 269p – Salum : 263p – Dunbeag : 262p(2), 258p(3) and 254p – Heylipol Farm; 254p – 6 Balevullin : 247p(3) – Vaul; 242p and 241p – 4 Heanish; 239p(2) and 234p – Heylipol Farm; 233p – 3 Middleton; 231p – 1 Kilkenneth; 230p – Heylipol Farm.

SALx: 258p – Scarinish Farm : 236p(2) – Ardeas.

SIMx: 225p – 10 Balevullin.

Heifers

AAx: 232p(3) – Hillcrest.

BRBx: 236p – 15 Crossapol.

CHARx: 275p(3) – Salum : 253p(2) – Heylipol Farm; 246p – Salum; 246p, 237p(5) – Heylipol Farm.

HERx: 248p and 233p – Skipinnis.

LIMx: 250p – Dunbeag : 249p – Hillcrest; 241p – 9 Barrapol; 241p(5) – Vaul; 240p and 239p – Dunbeag; 236p(2) – Main Road; 234p(4) – Hillcrest; 230p – Vaul, 9 Barrapol and Main Road.

SIMx: 240p – Hough.

Breeding cattle

In-calf heifers: £850 – 13 Moss

In-calf cows: £900 and £800 – Croish; £790 – Heylipol Farm.

Farrow cows

Per head: £970 – Heylipol Farm; £900 – Main Road; £810 – Ardmay; £800 – Croish.

Per kilo: 146p – Ardmay; 145p – Main Road; 139p – Hillcrest; 120p – Croish.