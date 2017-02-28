Youth work starts in Ballachulish

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Youngsters in Ballachulish are doing their bit to tackle things that worry them.

Socialize is a new group designed to empower young people and provide a place to relax, have fun and discuss any issues on their mind.

The group, a Highlife Highland initiative, already runs in Kinlochleven and thanks to funding from the Scottish Government, was launched in Ballachulish last month.

Jennifer Davidson and Kara Gillespie, youth development officers appointed by Highlife Highland for South Lochaber, organise the group which takes place every Wednesday evening in Ballachulish Village hall.

Jennifer explained the community council had helped set up the group which saw the number of attendees double in the first two weeks.

She told The Oban Times: ‘The local development plan released in 2016 flagged up a lack of provision for young people in the area and when the action plan was drawn up for 2016 to 2021, youth development was mentioned, which was great for us.

‘The first night we had three people and the next week we had six so that’s been really positive. It has been all boys, aged 14 or 15, who have come down so far, so we are really pleased because it is not always easy to appeal to people that age.

‘The guys were telling us if they were not at the group they would be cycling around town in the cold and dark so even if we can provide somewhere safe and welcome one night a week to hang out it is worthwhile.’

Jennifer said the idea is for the youngsters to drive the group so how it progresses will depend on their suggestions.

‘The group is run by young people for young people so we are really keen to hear what they want to do and we can discuss what they feel they need. We have played human hungry hippos which was really popular. I’ve borrowed various bits of equipment for indoor activities and we also ordered pizza and just sat and chatted.

‘We are looking at our youth development summer programme for this year and hope to see many more faces in the coming weeks.’

Socialize meets in Ballachulish Village hall every Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.