Whyte retains Scottish boxing title

LOCHABER Phoenix Boxing Club’s Cameron Whyte successfully retained his Scottish boxing title last weekend to stretch his title reign to an incredible five years.

Cameron, who turns 15 later this month, produced an outstanding performance in his semi-final against the fearsome Sam Allan from Springhill Boxing Club. Allan was Scottish champion and GB silver medalist last year at a weight class three weight divisions above Cameron.

In his first competitive bout since the final of the European Championships seven months ago, Cameron produced a first round to remind everyone present just why he became the first Scottish schoolboy to reach a European final and also why he became GB champion last year.

Time and again he used quick footwork to land shots and evade any counters from Allan.

After Cameron’s victory was announced over the speakers, the coach of his opponent in the final approached the Lochaber camp to announce he was withdrawing his boxer as he felt he needed to make this decision for the welfare of his youngster. Thus Cameron was immediately declared champion.

Donald was one of three Lochaber boxers to take home silver in these championships. His semi-final opponent was Jimmy Laing from Insch. These two had fought in final of the Northern Districts two weeks previously when Robert had pipped Laing on points in an incredibly close contest.

Ten-year-old Josh Dieguno almost gained a gold in his first ever Scottish Championships when he was defeated in his final against Tyler Craig by the tightest possible margin of three judges votes to two in a real battle royal which threatened to swing one way then the other over three action-packed rounds.

Twelve-year-old Max Derbenovs also featured in a final against Linwood’s Stuart Fletcher.

Fletcher took the opening round due to his elusive footwork keeping Max at bay but even as the round drew to a close the Linwood boxer was noticeably breathing heavily as the Fort William youngster launched wave after wave of attacks.

The early work of Fletcher won the contest for him but the huge heart of Derbenovs impressed everyone watching.