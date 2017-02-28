VisitScotland encourages more people to visit Argyll with new app

Recent research shows that 60 per cent of searches for destination information are made using mobile devices.

This, coupled with the fact that virtual reality (VR) is experiencing growth worldwide, with forecast numbers of users between now and 2018 set to grow by 400 per cent to 170 million, creates a prime opportunity for Scotland to be discovered in a new and innovative way.

A recent report by Greenlight VR showed that travel and adventure VR content is the most sought-after by consumers, followed by movies and live events.

Therefore the launch of a new virtual reality app from VisitScotland means that people across the globe can now journey into the depths of Ben Cruachan, the Hollow Mountain, to inspire them to come for a real-life visit and a first-hand experience of Argyll’s attractions and rich heritage.

Hidden deep within Ben Cruachan on the shores of Loch Awe, Cruachan Power Station – one of Scotland’s most fascinating engineering achievements – is one of the leading Scottish visitor destinations featured in the innovative ScotlandVR tourism app.

The app enables prospective visitors to go on a virtual visit to 26 top attractions so they may also choose, for example, to stroll around the prehistoric village of Skara Brae in Orkney, soar like a bird over Edinburgh Castle, wander through the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Alloway, or stand under the Northern Lights.

Launched last Tuesday, the ScotlandVR app, which is available for all Android and Apple users to download for free on Google Play and Apple Store, will – it is hoped – inspire more people to escape from their surroundings to discover Scotland in person.

The environment can be experienced in Stereoscopic 3D when used with a Google Cardboard virtual reality headset, or in 360˚ view using gyroscope technology in phone mode.

During the 2016 Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design, VisitScotland challenged young talent from Scotland’s academia to create an exciting, interactive digital product designed to inspire and motivate people to visit Scotland.

The winners of the competition were a team from Edinburgh Napier University, led by Professor David Benyon and Dr Oli Mival, which developed the concept for an innovative app in which to explore a virtual Scotland.

The app launches with 26 attractions, but future phases of the software will see further attractions added through refreshed content.

The landmark locations for the launch were chosen from set criteria including footfall, product diversity, online searches and links to the current 2017 Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

For more information visit www.visitscotland.com/app.