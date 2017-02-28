Taynuilt SWI report

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Members of the Taynuilt branch of the Scottish Women’s Institute met in the village hall on Wednesday February 8.

President Jessie Servant welcomed 12 members and one visitor to the evening.

Taynuilt’s Alice Campbell, who needed no introduction, demonstrated how to make a variety of pies with savoury and sweet fillings.

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the evening, especially as they were able to sample the lovely baking.

The vote of thanks was given by Jessie Servant.

Competitions – Malt Loaf: 1 Jessie MacFarlane and Tracey Sage. Knit for a hospital patient: 1 Jessie MacFarlane.

Hostesses for the evening were Jessie Servant and Marlene Stanners who provided a lovely tea.