SWI presentation is a real beauty

Kilbrandon SWI (Seil) welcomed speaker Elaine Smith to its February meeting. Elaine is a hairdresser and beautician, and is the owner of Spruce Salon in Oban.

Elaine discussed the pros and cons of a variety of shampoos and conditioners, and gave members tips on how to look after their hair and on how to apply make-up correctly.

One member was given a makeover by Elaine and was transformed into a very glamorous lady with hair and make-up beautifully done. Elaine donated hair products for the raffle and gave out free samples of shampoo.

It was a most enjoyable and interesting evening. Shona Neil gave the vote of thanks.