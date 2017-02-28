St Columba’s school shinty team is back

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban’s St Columba’s Primary School shinty side is back and the newly reformed team played in Lochgilphead on Saturday.

The school has not had a shinty team for some years but is able to compete again now the team have a new coach in Andrew MacInnes.

The youngsters are pictured wearing new strips sponsored by Roddy’s Garage.