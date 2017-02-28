St Columba’s school shinty team is back

Oban’s St Columba’s Primary School shinty side is back and the newly reformed team played in Lochgilphead on Saturday.

The school has not had a shinty team for some years but is able to compete again now the team have a new coach in Andrew MacInnes.

The youngsters are pictured wearing new strips sponsored by Roddy’s Garage.

