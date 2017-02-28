SNP should get on with the day job

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sir,

An SNP strategist and wife of SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson has admitted on social media that independence would be a ‘gamble’, albeit ‘one worth taking’.

Jennifer Dempsie made the remarks in a Twitter discussion. It’s a welcome admission from the SNP that separation would be the gamble of all gambles.

This admission comes as remarks made by the Center for Economics and Business Research suggested an independent Scotland would be worse off financially than Greece.

It’s time for the SNP to get over its loss in the 2014 independence referendum and accept the sovereign will of the people of Scotland who voted by a clear margin to remain part of the United Kingdom.

This continued constitutional merry-go-round is damaging our economy and creating huge uncertainty for Scotland’s businesses. With all the trouble facing the Scottish Government due to the continued mishandling of Scotland’s devolved responsibilities, It’s time the SNP got on with the day job of governing and stopped its grievance-stoking.

Alastair Redman,

Islay.