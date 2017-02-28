Runners gear up for end of winter league

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Athletics Club penultimate winter league race took place at the weekend.

Last Sunday, runners took to the new Cow Hill race route – five miles in length and climbing to the summit of Cow Hill through the peat track and the front of the hill.

Despite the heavy rainfall before the race, 42 runners took part. The first three places were hotly contested from the start with Luke Taylor and John Yells battling all the way to the line with Stephen Traill not far behind, with only one second between first and second.

The ladies’ race was won by Lisette Walter, Amanda Blackhall was second and Sarah MacKenzie third.

A spokesman for the club said: ‘Well done to all who took today and a big thank you to our timekeepers and marshals, Ellen, Corina, Pamela, Jon, Raymond, Barrie and Manny.’