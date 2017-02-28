Postal votes issued for crofting elections

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Postal voting packs for the four contested constituencies in the Crofting Commission elections have been issued to electors.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar election office spokesperson Mairi Sine Macdonald said: ‘I would urge postal voters to take the time to read the guidance enclosed and ensure that they have completed the ballot paper according to the instructions. Completed ballot papers must be returned in the reply-paid envelope provided by 4pm on Thursday March 16.’