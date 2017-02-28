Online tool will help land managers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An online tool that helps land managers get the right tree in the right place has been upgraded to include key productive broadleaved species as well as conifers.

The move means that forest managers and land owners can now make even better use of this IT-based ready-reckoner to optimise their forestry investment.

The Forestry Commission Scotland (FCS) has funded the £30,000 upgrade, being carried out by Forest Research, to the Establishment and Management Information System. FCS funding reflects that most hardwood is grown on private sector land, but Forest Enterprise Scotland (FES) is looking to play an increasing role in that market.

A pilot session on the upgraded tool is being organised by FES for later this month. Anyone wishing to take part should contact andrew.hunt@forestry.gsi.gov.uk.