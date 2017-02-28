NHS Highland get funding boost

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

NHS Highland is to receive an additional £9.4 million in the coming financial year, health secretary Shona Robison has announced.

The increase represents a rise of 1.6 per cent, bringing the board’s overall funding to £586.9 million.

For NHS Highland, this includes an additional £0.8 million to bring the board within one per cent of parity under the NHS funding formula, known as NRAC. It is one of nine boards to receive this extra payment under the formula.

The uplift includes £6.2 million for investment in social care as part of the ongoing integration of health and social care and a share of £128 million to help support delivery of service reform.