Nevis Bakery set to expand

Fort William-based Nevis Bakery has applied to extend its commercial premises in Annat Point Industrial Estate, Corpach.

The plan is to form a new product dispatch area at the unit. As the land was previously used as a timber yard, the potential for contamination was flagged up as a risk during investigation. However, it was advised the development would not dramatically increase the risk of contamination.

The application was submitted to Highland Council planners on Thursday February 2 and the last date for neighbours to be consulted about the plans is Saturday March 11.

As well as the industrial unit, Nevis Bakery currently has a shop on Fort William High Street and sells products in various stores throughout Lochaber.