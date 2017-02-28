Marine Harvest begin recruiting for new Skye fish plant

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Marine Harvest has started appointing staff for its new fish plant at Altanavaig Quarry, near Kyleakin, Skye, which should be up and running within 18 months.

The two new appointments are for a project manager/global engineer and an operations director processing and feed Scotland.

Ben Hadfield, chief operating officer feed and managing director of Marine Harvest Scotland, said: ‘I’m delighted with the positive decision from the local authority and even more heartened by the overwhelming support we have had from the local community. We will do our utmost to ensure this large construction project is managed in a sensitive way.’

Welcoming the two new posts, Mr Hadfield said: ‘This is a major investment for the company and we have brought together an experienced team which has already proved themselves on previous projects.

We now have a great combination of outstanding technical expertise and experience in both construction and operation, together with excellent local knowledge and understanding.’

Welcoming the decision, Skye Councillor Drew Millar said the creation of more than 50 new jobs for the area outweighed the visual aesthetics of the factory.

He said: ‘I was delighted to move the motion to approve the application by Marine Harvest for its excellent project at Kyleakin at the North Planning committee and to receive the support of so many of my colleagues.

‘It is great news for the area and the island, with around 50 jobs being created, which will bring long-term security for families.

‘While recognising the scale of the factory, it will only be visible from the Skye Bridge by passing motorists for a few seconds and, in my opinion, given the finished exterior, will be a lot better than what is visible at the moment.

‘The creation of long-term employment must be paramount on Skye where so many people are wholly reliant on tourism which is subject to so many variables.

‘Marine Harvest should be congratulated for its investment and faith in the Highland workforce and trust it will continue to invest in our area.’

The new plant is expected to be completed within 18 months.