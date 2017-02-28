Mallaig and Morar shoppers urged to sign up for project

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mallaig community groups are encouraging shoppers to sign up for a supermarket scheme which will boost their coffers.

Mallaig and Morar Community Centre, Mallaig Swimming Pool and Mallaig Heritage Centre are all eligible for the Co-op Local Community Fund which sees one per cent of money spent on own-brand products donated to local projects.

Shoppers must register to become a Co-op member, then select the cause they wish their spending to benefit.

More than £700 has already been raised for Mallaig Community Centre and while chairwoman Jacqueline MacDonell recognises it is a real boost, she says there is a great deal more available.

She said: ‘We’ve already raised £751 through the Co-op Community fund, but people who haven’t yet chosen who to support have raised another £3,000. You can choose Mallaig and Morar Community Centre, Mallaig Pool and Leisure or Mallaig Heritage Centre. If you are one of the shoppers who hasn’t chosen, we’d all be grateful for your support.’

Jacqueline told The Oban Times: ‘We are in a more fortunate position than the pool, for example, because we are making enough money to operate and cover our costs. The swimming pool is trying to raise enough to fund a huge renovation project. That being said, we did just receive a bill for £1,400 for one month so this money is a great wee boost that we do need and has come at the right time.

‘Each of the funds would welcome the extra cash. We don’t want to take money from anyone else, we just want people to know that it is really simple to allocate the money themselves.’

Shoppers have another six weeks to show their support, after which another round of funding can be applied for.

Visit www.coop.co.uk/membership/local-community-fund/ for more.