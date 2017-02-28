Luxury spa to open on Loch Lomond

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

200 SVS, Glasgow’s deluxe conference and events venue, has announced its expansion plans for 2017, bringing a new wedding and events venue with restaurant and spa to Loch Lomond.

Following a significant investment, the 800 square metres venue – The Shore, Loch Lomond – is due to open this year at Loch Lomond Shores.

The Shore, Loch Lomond, will provide a new restaurant and a spa for local residents and visitors to Loch Lomond Shores at Balloch. It will also incorporate a wedding and events venue with a capacity of up to 300 guests.

The Shore, Loch Lomond, will open across two floors in the former Gateway Centre in Loch Lomond Shores. The building work is due to start this month when 200 SVS will take over the building.