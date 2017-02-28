Kinlochleven primary school pick up digital award

21 primary schools in Scotland have gained national Digital School status for excellence in digital technology in teaching and learning. The schools were officially awarded the honour of being recognised as the first digital schools in Scotland by the Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science, Shirley-Anne Somerville, at a ceremony held at Wormit Primary School today. Recognised by Education Scotland, the Digital Schools Award is designed to promote, encourage and reward schools that make the best use of digital technology in the classroom. HP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Intel are providing support to the programme, including a financial commitment of £110,000 in the first year as well as the provision of practical support and resources. Schools that receive Digital School status will demonstrate, among other things, the presence of a whole school digital strategy, evidence of how digital technology is being used to enhance learning and a commitment to ongoing professional learning for teachers. The programme has already highlighted some very innovative and collaborative approaches from schools and teachers regarding the integration of digital technology in teaching and learning, which will be an inspiration to other schools. One in nine primary schools in Scotland, some 195 schools, have signed up to become a Digital School since the launch of the programme in September 2016. The programme aims to sign up 400 primary schools in Scotland to participate in its first full year. Speaking about the awards programme Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP, said: Digital skills are an integral part of our everyday lives, and as such it is absolutely essential that we give young people the opportunities to understand and use them properly.
Kinlochleven Primary School has gained national digital school status for excellence in digital technology in teaching and learning.

Recognised by Education Scotland, the Digital Schools Award is designed to promote, encourage and reward schools that make the best use of digital technology in the classroom.

Kinlochleven Primary School was awarded after demonstrating a whole school digital strategy and evidence of how digital technology is being used to enhance learning.

Head teacher Heather Thomson said: ‘The programme offers an opportunity for primary schools to build on their digital capabilities. Promoting digital literacy in school is hugely important for developing our workforce of the future.

‘Taking part in Hour of Code Week last year highlighted to all our pupils, from nursery up to primary seven, how important coding and digital literacy skills are for future employment and participation in society.

‘I am so proud of every pupil and staff member in our school for their level of participation and enthusiasm, and see this award as a boost to keep on innovating and evolving in this area of learning.