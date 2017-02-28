Kinlochleven primary school pick up digital award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Kinlochleven Primary School has gained national digital school status for excellence in digital technology in teaching and learning.

Recognised by Education Scotland, the Digital Schools Award is designed to promote, encourage and reward schools that make the best use of digital technology in the classroom.

Kinlochleven Primary School was awarded after demonstrating a whole school digital strategy and evidence of how digital technology is being used to enhance learning.

Head teacher Heather Thomson said: ‘The programme offers an opportunity for primary schools to build on their digital capabilities. Promoting digital literacy in school is hugely important for developing our workforce of the future.

‘Taking part in Hour of Code Week last year highlighted to all our pupils, from nursery up to primary seven, how important coding and digital literacy skills are for future employment and participation in society.

‘I am so proud of every pupil and staff member in our school for their level of participation and enthusiasm, and see this award as a boost to keep on innovating and evolving in this area of learning.