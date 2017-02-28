Kinlochleven awarded £1,000 from Tesco

Kinlochleven Community Trust (KCT) has been awarded £1,000 from Tesco as part of its ‘Bags of Help’ initiative project.

The scheme, a partnership between the supermarket chain and environmental charity Groundwork, uses the money raised by the 5p bag charge to award outdoor community projects with funding grants.

Local communities were asked to nominate projects to be in the running for the money. KCT was one of three shortlisted groups, which were then voted for in store using free tokens given out to every shopper.

The money will be used to help with the trust’s ‘Mission Compostable’ project which aims to train volunteers to run the compost site in Kinlochleven. The volunteers will be offered training in a range of skills including chainsaw use, chipper use, composting and health and safety.

Marion Smith, development officer for Kinlochleven Community Trust, said: ‘We will use the funding to train new volunteers, who will work alongside existing volunteers to provide a fit-for-purpose composting site for the residents of Kinlochleven. The money will also go towards new equipment and materials for the site. We are also hoping to recruit more volunteers to help make Mission Compostable a success.’