Inverlochy pupils enjoys talk on journalism

Inverlochy Primary School students enjoyed a talk on journalism from Oban Times reporter Ellie Forbes and Lochaber Life editor Iain Ferguson last week.

The pair went to visit the school’s Primary 6 class last Thursday (February 23) to talk about both publications and what it is like to be a reporter.

Mr Ferguson gave an informative talk about his life in the industry and told the children all about making the popular Lochaber magazine.

He also spoke about his work with different newspapers as a photographer.

The class showed a huge amount of interest and asked questions about how Mr Ferguson finds stories and which ones he likes best.

Ellie showed the youngsters a copy of The Oban Times and talked about all the types of stories it covers. Some of the children were particularly interested in the sports page and the shinty coverage – which they said they liked best.

The children also said they always look out for any school pictures in the Oban Times.

Deputy Head Teacher Tanya Ross said the talk was part of a host of discussions the children had had recently with people in different lines of work.

After the talk some of the children even said they were thinking of becoming a journalist.