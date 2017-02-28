Gin generating cash to save Spean Bridge forest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sales of an artisan gin are raising cash to conserve the precious ancient pine trees whose needles give it flavour.

Loch Arkaig pine forest near Spean Bridge was recently bought in a partnership between the Woodland Trust and community group Arkaig Community Forest.

Now distiller ‘The Gin Bothy’ is infusing its ‘bothy Original’ with Arkaig pine needles and donating £1 a bottle to help conserve and regenerate the forest.

Gin Bothy founder Kim Cameron said: ‘When I heard about the Woodland Trust’s appeal for funds to buy and restore Loch Arkaig pine forest, I just knew we had to get on board. It is a spectacular place and there are such exciting plans for its future.’

The Woodland Trust’s Scotland director Carol Evans said: ‘We are delighted to have The Gin Bothy on board. Kim’s passion for what we are doing is evident and we are great fans of the gin. One or two glasses have already been raised to toast the future of the forest!’

The Loch Arkaig Appeal is also benefiting from a Scots Pine candle produced by the Isle of Skye Candle Company – with £1 being donated from each sale.

Gin Bothy goods can be found in Deli Craft in Fort William High Street.