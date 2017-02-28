Fort William High Street set for 12 new flats

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An application to demolish a Fort William whisky and craft centre to make way for 12 new flats has been approved.

The Highland Council’s south planning committee granted permission at its meeting this morning (Tuesday February 28).

The site of the former Scottish Whisky and Craft Centre, in Fort William’s High Street, will be demolished and turned into 12 self-contained flats.

The proposed building will be four storeys high and will be set back from its High Street location, next to the Free Church of Scotland and restaurant Spice Tandoori.

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor, Thomas MacLennan, said he was pleased the council was developing the site, which he described as ‘an eyesore’. He said: ‘I am delighted to see this application. The design of the flats has really grown on me.’

Mr MacLennan complimented the council’s design plans for the site, saying it is ‘not going to be an easy site to develop’ as it is ‘constrained and compact’.

To read more, see this week’s Oban Times.