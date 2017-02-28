Corpach in Colour volunteers wanted

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Corpach in Colour is looking for volunteers to take on the roles of secretary and treasurer.

Nicola Muir and Louise Pescod are no longer able to commit to these organsiational roles but are happy to continue helping out with planting.

In a joint message they said: ‘Please keep our village vibrant. It would be a shame if the legacy that the ‘two Margarets’ created more than 10 years ago could not be continued.

‘Thank you to everyone who has helped, supported or volunteered their services to Corpach in Colour up until now. It is greatly appreciated.’

Interested parties should call Nicola on 01397 772870, email mrsnicolamuir@gmail.com or comment on the Corpach in Colour Facebook page.