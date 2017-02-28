Bus service gets £9,100 to secure service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Ulva Ferry Community Bus on the Isle of Mull was in danger of being off the road this year, as the running costs of over £18,000 were not covered from fare income and the current grant runs out in March 2017.

But Scottish Sea Farms has stepped in with a Heart of the Community grant of over £9,000, which will cover half the running costs of this vital service.

Helen MacDonald, Ulva Ferry Local Development Officer, said: ‘The support from Scottish Sea Farms will keep this essential bus on the road. ‘The service enables residents to attend medical appointments, community events and make social trips, reducing isolation, particularly for those who have impaired mobility.’

Colin MacDonald, Scottish Sea Farms marine manager at Creran, said: ‘Services like the Ulva Ferry Community Bus are so important to island residents.

‘Sometimes there is just no alternative transport and people can miss out on a host of activities and social interaction. Mull is a great place to live and this bus helps everyone to participate in community life. We are delighted that our Heart of the Community funding will help keep this bus on the road this year.’