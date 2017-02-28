Argyll adventurer is named outdoors champion

Argyll adventurer Annie Lloyd-Evans is one of 30 people selected for Ordnance Survey’s exciting new project ‘to help make Great Britain a more outdoorsy and adventurous nation’.

Annie and her fellow OS GetOutside champions were unveiled at an event in the New Forest where they were joined by TV presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle and endurance adventurer Sean Conway. The champions, chosen for their ability to communicate their love for being outside, include journalists, bloggers and authors who all write about their adventures in Britain.

Annie, from Dunoon, who works at the Benmore Outdoor Education Centre, said: ‘Being outdoors is the best part of my day. Walking, running, biking or just enjoying a good view makes me happy and keeps me healthy. I want to help others to find their way to enjoy our incredible British landscape, so they can find their own happiness and adventures.’ This year she plans to bikepack the north-west coast snorkel trail.

OS GetOutside campaign manager Liz Beverley says: ‘The benefits of exercising and getting regular fresh air are already well documented, but more needs to be done to get that message across. By sharing the passion they feel and the fun they have being outdoors Annie and the other champions will help people reconnect with spending quality time outdoors.’

TV presenter Ben Fogle added: ‘There are some truly remarkable and inspirational people in this group, and it is an honour and delight to be joining them for what I think is an important campaign, making the outdoors enjoyable, accessible and safe. I urge people to spend more time outside. You’ll feel better for it. When I’m outside I smile more. I push myself more. It’s the one place that’s repeatedly proven to be good for both body and mind.’