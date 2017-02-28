Apprenticeship week gets under way

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is hosting a series of events to demonstrate how apprenticeships work.

As part of the Skills Development Scotland (SDS) Scottish Apprenticeship Week, the event will also showcase successful apprentices who have chosen to get a job, get paid and get qualified to develop their careers.

Western Isles Council is inviting employers, school pupils, colleges and training providers as well as interested members of the public to participate in the events.

Drop-in session venues and dates are: e-Sgoil, 44 Francis Street, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, Monday March 6, noon till 5pm; Tuesday March 7, noon till 7.30pm; and Friday March 10, 10am till 12.30pm.