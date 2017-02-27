Young people urged to vote

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Two people tasked with helping to give young people from the Western Isles a voice are reminding 16- and 17-year-olds to take advantage of the fact they can vote in this year’s election.

Charlie Nicolson and Donnie Steele were elected in 2015 as Western Isles Youth Champions, with Charlie covering Lewis and Harris and Donnie in Uist and Barra.

The champions are encouraging young voters who are eligible to vote in the upcoming local government elections in May to make sure they are registered on the Electoral Register by April 17, 2017.

This will be the first time in a local government election 16- and 17-year-olds will have the opportunity to vote on who should be representing their ward and their interests.

Charlie Nicolson said: ‘I believe it is a major step forward in politics throughout our country that 16- and 17-year-olds now have the opportunity to vote. The services which are delivered in our communities impact our young people’s opportunities and choices in life, and I would encourage them all to come out and vote on May 4.’

Donnie Steele said: ‘I am confident this opportunity to vote will encourage young people to participate in the decision-making process for the future of our islands and I would urge each of them to have their say when the local government elections take place later this year.’

The elections take place on Thursday May 4 and young people can register to vote at www.aboutmyvote.co.uk or by contacting the local electoral registration officer.