Ullapool trust wins Scottish land fund award

A Highland community trust has received a cash windfall to expand its community space.

Ullapool Community Trust (UCT) has been awarded £138,000 from the Scottish Land Fund to transform its New Broom community shop in Argyle Street, Ullapool.

Since July last year, when UCT began renting the property, the New Broom has been selling re-used goods and donating proceeds to the Highlands Supports Refugees project. Rag bags were also given to Ullapool High School and material has been used by the Brownies.

Community development officer Ben Williams said: ‘This award has come after the culmination of a lot of hard work over the past six months. A massive thank you to all the volunteers and local groups who have made this project possible. I hope it continues to create positive opportunities for local people well into the future.

‘It is amazing to think we can now secure this asset on behalf of our community and develop the New Broom into a unique community space.’

UCT’s aims to transform the building into community hub for local groups and community-based organisations. It also hopes to provide a retail outlet for second hand items and to encourage ‘up-cycling’.