Strontian students spend a day in emergency services’ shoes

Students from Strontian have been learning about the emergency services.

Third-year pupils taking the uniformed and emergency services unit of the Scottish Studies Award have enjoyed visits and talks from various services over the last couple of months, learning about recruitment, training and job opportunities.

WPC Angie Campbell talked to the pupils in school before they visited Fort William police station where they met CID and traffic police officers. They saw the cells and interview rooms and were shown how the ‘stinger’ is deployed to stop cars.

Bo Wilson visited the school to explain the different roles in the ambulance service and how to join. He was called out before pupils had a chance to look around the ambulance.

Craig Burton, Salen coastguard team’s deputy station officer, explained the roles of the volunteer and full-time coastguard services. He brought a lot of equipment to demonstrate how jobs within the service are carried out.

Lastly, pupils enjoyed a tour and talk at Strontian fire station with Neil Mellis and Pat McElhenney.

Other Strontian pupils are studying travel and tourism, step dance and earth’s natural resources.