Spean Bridge golf club holds annual prize-giving

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Spean Bridge Golf Club held its annual awards ceremony last weekend with members taking home some top prizes.

The club held a small competition before the prize-giving kicked off in the clubhouse with some lunch.

John Muncie of the club told The Oban Times that members held a minute’s silence in memory of past-president Neil Fraser who sadly died last Friday after a long illness.

The club’s 2017 season start on May 1 this year.

The winners were as follows: championship – Aeleen Campbell; handicap champion – Katherine Ann Munro; Ferguson Cup – Tricia McIvor; Charlie Taylor Cup – Pat Davidson; medals: May – Pat Davidson; June – Tricia McIvor; July – Pat Davidson; August – Virginia Millen; September – Katherine Ann Munro; bronze medal – Tricia McIvor; eclectic – 1 Tricia McIvor; 2 Aeleen Campbell; 3 Virginia Millen; winter league 2015/2016 – 1 Aeleen Campbell; 2 Mary Robson; 3 Liz Britton.

Trophy winners 2016: medals category 1: May – K Dalziel; June – K Dalziel; July – J MacLennan; August – C Davidson; September – C Coltart; October – J MacLennan; final – J MacLennan. Medals category 2: May – C Astilean; June – O Walmsley; July – D Swanson; August – H Campbell; September – D Langan; October – I Graham; final – I Graham. Seniors – May – I Graham; June – T Laggan; July – G Brown; August – A MacDonald; September – B Colman; October – G Brown; final – I Graham. Stableford pairs – C Davidson/W Atkinson; Stableford singles – W Atkinson; Greensome Cup – T Richardson/W Atkinson; McLaren Trophy – T Richardson; Bogey Cup – A Morrison; Drummond Cup – K Dalziel; Edbroke Trophy – T Richardson; Hotel Trophy scratch – A Reid; Hotel Trophy handicap – J MacPhee; Captain’s Prize – T Richardson; Pairs Trophy – J MacLennan/W Atkinson; Bell Cup – C Davidson; Kenning Cup – O Walmsley; club championship scratch – G Martin; club cham­-

pionship handicap – O Walmsley; Gordon Pearson Trophy – C Astilean; 3/4 Man Texas scramble – J MacPhee/T Richardson/W Atkinson/D Langan.