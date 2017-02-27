Skye book festival treat for visitors

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Visitors to this year’s Skye Book Festival are in for a treat.

Organisers of the festival, which runs from August 31 to September 2, have revealed that Graeme Macrae Burnet – author of His Bloody Project, the story of a 17-year-old Highland boy who committed a triple homicide in the 1800s – will be a guest at this year’s event.

Macrae Burnet will speak and read excerpts from his book at an event hosted by his uncle Alasdair MacRae, also a celebrated figure in Scottish literature.

Skye Book Festival chairman Donald MacDonald, of Aros, said: ‘Festival-goers are in for a treat with this unique Wester Ross double-header.’