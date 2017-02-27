Saints play for place in Scottish Cup quarter-final

This Saturday Oban Saints face their biggest test of the season so far when they travel to Seven Acres Park 3G pitch in Perth to face Letham in the Scottish Amateur Cup seventh round. The kick-off is at 2pm.

Their hosts are reigning Perthshire AFA Division One champions and currently lead the top division with maximum points from their nine games played.

Letham already look well on course to extend their run of three consecutive league titles and will hope to go one better than last season when one solitary defeat cost them a 100 per cent record. Unsurprisingly, Letham are also the league’s top scorers, currently averaging more than six goals per game. The meagre nine goals against also marks them out as the league’s tightest defence.

On the domestic cup front, Letham are on target to successfully defend the Perth and District and Ashleigh Cups won last season and are also going strong in the Smith League Cup, setting them up for a possible clean sweep of available silverware.

As well as being kings of all they survey domestically, Letham are also going strong in the district and national cup competitions. They are already through to the quarter-finals of the North of Tay District Amateur Cup where they will face league colleagues and four-time winners Fair City.