Priest’s retiral leads to unprecedented move

Monsignor Thomas Wynne will be retiring from his priesthood at St Margaret’s Church in Roybridge in June.

Mgr Wynne, now in his mid-80s, has been priest in various parishes across the West Highlands for 60 years and is very popular in Lochaber, coming from a well-known local family.

He will be succeeded by Father Danny Convery, who moves to the Roybridge to take over St Margaret’s, a parish which also encompassess Spean Bridge and Invergarry, from Benbecula.

Bishop Brian McGee will move from the Bishop’s House in Oban to take over the Benbecula parish, in an unprecedented move from the Argyll and Isles Diocese.

Bishop McGee, originally from Greenock, will be at the Outer Hebrides parish from now until June, when a more permanent replacement will take over.