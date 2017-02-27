Over-35s indoor league
Recent results from the over-35s indoor league held at Atlantis Leisure.
Coasters 3, Taynuilt 4.
Coasters 2, Emergency 0.
Clements 6, Emergency 3.
Clements 1, Taynuilt 2.
P W D L Pts
Taynuilt 5 5 0 0 15
Coasters 5 3 1 1 10
Clements 5 3 1 0 10
Emergency 7 1 1 5 4
D&K Lafferty 5 1 0 4 3
Teachers 3 0 1 2 1