Recent results from the over-35s indoor league held at Atlantis Leisure.
Coasters 3, Taynuilt 4.
Coasters 2, Emergency 0.
Clements 6, Emergency 3.
Clements 1, Taynuilt 2.
P  W   D  L  Pts
Taynuilt            5   5   0   0   15
Coasters            5   3   1    1   10
Clements          5   3   1    0   10
Emergency       7   1   1    5     4
D&K Lafferty    5   1   0   4     3
Teachers           3   0   1    2     1

