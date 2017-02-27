Oban Saints youth results and fixtures
Last weekend’s results: Dumbarton United 14, Under 13s 0. Under 14s v Broomhill, postponed. Giffnock 1, Under 15s 7. Scoring for Saints were Eusan Finlay (3), Gavin Forgrieve, Cammy Clark, Kenni Gray and Jordan Norman. Helensburgh 0, Under 16s 9. On target for Saints were Keir MacLean (3), Scott Mossman (2), Cameron Kerr (2), Rory Dowd and Oran Bryce. Port Glasgow Juniors v Under 17s, postponed.
This weekend’s fixtures: Under 13s, no game; Under 14s v East End Utd; Westerton v Under 15s; Under 16s v Ardencaple; Under 17s v Loch Lomond.