Man involved with medical incident is named
A spokesperson for Fort William Football Club has confirmed the man involved in a medical incident last Tuesday was David MacDonald.
Mr MacDonald is a committee member and deals with the club’s communications.
On February 21 traffic was brought to a standstill following the incident near the Nevis Bank roundabout.