Fort’s home game called off
Fort William’s weekend home Highland League game against Rothes was called off after a week of poor weather led to a waterlogged pitch at Claggan.
This is the second home game to be called off this season.
Fort William travel to Inverness to take on Clachnacuddin on Saturday.