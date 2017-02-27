Fort railway men steam through HUD cup

HOSTS Fort William Railway Club won the HUD cup from holders Roy Bridge Hotel in what proved to be on this occasion a one-sided affair.

The railwaymen steamed through the singles matches winning six and drawing four giving an unassailable lead

of 8pts to 2pts, with Inverlochy man John ‘Cubby’ Cuthbertson sinking the all-important black ball to secure the cup. Although now rendered meaningless to the outcome of the competition, the five doubles matches were still played out with Railway Club winning 4-1 giving a final score of 12pts to 3pts.

The competition was held last weekend in memory of Frank Hudson, who had played in previous friendly matches for the Railway Club between the two teams.

A spokesperson for Fort William Railway Club said: ‘As ever, a great day was had by all with the last act being the presentation of the cup by Meg Laing, on behalf of Frank’s brother, Jackie, who unfortunately could not be in attendance on this occasion, to Railway Club captain Harry Fairgrieve.’

About eight years ago Frank was a member of the Railway pool team who played the first of a series of friendlies versus Roy Bridge Hotel pool team which subsequently after Frank’s passing has been played in his memory with the cup engraved with Frank’s nickname and affectionately known as the HUD cup.

‘Frank has not only been missed by his old friends at Inverlochy but also by the new ones he had made in Roy Bridge through the pool.’