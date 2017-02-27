Alleycats can’t be caught

After week 14 of the Lochaber Building Supplies 10-pin bowling leagues at the Nevis Centre in Fort William Alleycats continue to lead of the scratch division with 60 points.

And with only one week to go they cannot be caught after beating second place team British Legion Fort William 5-0. British Legion Fort William stay in second place with 46 points, closely followed by Don’t Give A Split on 45 points.

The handicap division is much closer and is led by Don’t Give A Split with 46 points, closely followed by British Legion Fort William with 42 points and Alleycats with 41 points.

Next week is the final one and will be crucial for both the scratch and the handicap divisions as Don’t Give A Split and British Legion Fort William play each other.

Individually, the best game in week 14 was 180 from Pam Weller (Alleycats). Also this week, Tommy McKnight (Alleycats) chipped in with 172. Pam Weller also had the top two game scratch series with 334 whilst Tommy McKnight had the best handicap game of 232 and the top two-game handicap series of 421.

The best team scores of the week all came from Alleycats who had the top scratch game of 625, the top handicap game of 805, the top two-game scratch series of 1,207 and the top two-game handicap series of 1,567.

The top scratch averages for the season so far are currently held by Pam Weller (Alleycats) on 163 followed by Tony Whitelocke (Alleycats) on 155 and Ben Weller (Don’t Give A Split) on 151.