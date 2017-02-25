Uncles tour comes to Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Robert Florence and Iain Connell, creators of hit BBC sketch show Burnistoun, are taking their hilarious new live show Uncles on their first Scottish tour, including a date in Fort William.

These uncles deliver big laughs and foul-mouthed guidance, as they know all the answers to everything.

After a successful showing at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival in 2016, the pair are taking Uncles out on the road for limited dates around Scotland in March 2017.

Connell and Florence have written and starred in three series of their 2016 RTS Scotland award-winning, hit BBC sketch show Burnistoun plus two TV specials Burnistoun’s Big Night, which aired last autumn on BBC One/BBC Scotland and Burnistoun Goes To Work, which was transmitted on Wednesday December 28 on BBC One Scotland. Bringing back the old characters, plus some new, they deal with the idea of gainful, and not so gainful, employment.

Also, last year, Burnistoun Live And For Real, sold out at the King’s Theatre’s – nearly 2,000 seats – for Glasgow Comedy Festival, in less than 60 minutes and then went on to sell out three nights at the Theatre Royal in the summer. Burnistoun also recently enjoyed a total sell-out and highly acclaimed debut run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Among the reviews were: ‘These waggish rogues seem familiar, the kind you might see in the corner of any pub reflecting on their glory days and middle-aged irritations … constant laughs’ – Chortle.

‘The partnership of Iain Connell and Robert Florence is one of the gifts from the comedy cosmos’ – The Herald.

The Fort William show is at the Nevis Centre on Saturday, March 25. For tickets, go to livenation.co.uk.