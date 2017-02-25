Public Brexit meeting in Stornoway

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A public meeting on the issues and options surrounding Brexit will take place at Stornoway Town Hall on Tuesday February 28 from 6-8pm.

There will be a series of short presentations by Dr Eilidh Macphail from Lews Castle College and Professor Michael Keating from the Centre on Constitutional Change, followed by general discussion.

Tea and coffee will be available from 5.30pm.