Pawfect products at Fort William PDSA

A range of vet care products is raising vital funds for the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA).

The Fort William High Street shop is one of just 20 PDSA shops across the UK stocking the products.

Proceeds from sales will go towards providing free treatment for sick and injured pets. Products on offer include crunchy biscuit bites, three-in-one shampoo for dogs, probiotic paste and joint care supplements for cats and dogs, skin care supplements, ear cleaner for dogs, poop bag dispensers and bag refills.