New guide to Ben and Glen Nevis launched

The author of numerous books on climbing and geology was the guest at a book signing organised by Lochaber Geopark.

Noel Williams signed copies of his latest guide and map Exploring the Landscape of Ben Nevis and Glen Nevis, a joint collaboration between the Geopark and Nevis Landscape Partnership, on Thursday February 16 at the Geopark Visitor Centre in Fort William.

As well as being a director of the Geopark, Mr Williams is a well-known local teacher and a former Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team member.

Mr Williams said he hopes the book, which he describes as the ‘distillation of many years of discovery’, will help people appreciate the processes by which the local scenery was created and some of the features left behind.

One highlight he picked out was the way in which some of the Mamores were formed by rock folding over itself.

‘People don’t realise they can see these things here. Hopefully the book will help them do so,’ he said.

A Lochaber Geopark spokesperson said: ‘Noel is a very active member of our board of directors and has been involved since the inception of the geo park in 2004. His great knowledge and experience has gone into this fine guide book.’