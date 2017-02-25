Council set to hold briefing sessions for potential election candidates

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Highland Council is holding briefing sessions for prospective candidates in the forthcoming election.

Candidates and their agents are being invited to attend one of a series of six meetings.

The sessions will take place in Inverness, Fort William, Portree, Dingwall, Golspie and Wick. Topics to be covered include the nomination procedure, the election timetable, the issuing of poll cards, postal ballot packs, candidate’s spending limits and details on what is involved in the role of a councillor.

Dates and venues for the briefing sessions in Skye and Lochaber are Wednesday March 1 at 2pm in the council chamber, Lochaber House, High Street, Fort William, and Thursday March 2 at 11am at Tigh na Sgire council offices, Park Road, Portree.

The notice of election will be published on Monday March 13 and candidates will have until 4pm on Wednesday March 29 to lodge their nominations. Polling will take place between 7am and 10pm on Thursday May 4, with the count taking place on Friday May 5.