What’s On Lochaber

A pancake tea will be held in Kilmallie Parish Church hall, Caol, next Tuesday (February 28), from 2-4pm. Admission £2.50.

The annual general meeting of Lochaber Sensory Care for Sight and Hearing will be held on Saturday February 25 in Caol Community Centre from 2-4pm.

Lochaber Sensory Care (LSC) for Sight and Hearing will be at Morvern medical practice in Lochaline on Tuesday February 28.

This will be LSC’s first outreach visit to Morvern and the staff will offer help and advice to those with sight or hearing loss. The team will also supply NHS hearing and batteries, provide re-tubing for the hearing aids and help with any difficulties. They will be in Lochaline from 10.30am to 12.30pm and no appointment is needed.

LSC will also be holding a whist drive in Caol Community Centre on Tuesday February 28. Admission is £4 for tea and a raffle ticket. The event starts at 2pm and all money raised will go to LSC’s social group. Everyone welcome.

Lochaber Music For All will welcome the Ruisi String Quartet to Kilmallie Hall, Corpach, on Sunday February 26 at 3pm.

The quartet was awarded the Royal Philharmonic Society prize for Young British String Players in 2015 and is establishing a formidable reputation as a leading British quartet of its generation.

There will be a cream tea in the interval to raise funds for Music For All, allowing the group to continue to invite elite talent to the area. Tickets, £10 for adults and £1 for children, are available on the door.

Dick Alderson will talk on Fish Farming’s Early Years at the March meeting of Lochaber Local History Society.

Mr Alderson lived in Corpach for many years and was one of the first fish scientists who nurtured salmon farming on a large scale. He was at Lochailort with Unilever in the 1970s and will talk of those early days.

A few locals, particularly Francis Cameron Head, had a major part to play in those embryonic years of this now global industry. This will be a unique opportunity to hear about the story of fish farming in Lochaber – a history which has not been formally recorded. The talk is on Thursday March 2 at 8pm in the Ben Nevis Hotel. Everyone welcome.