Ross calls for action on drug-driving

FW-Douglas-Ross-1no

Scottish Conservative MSP and shadow cabinet secretary for justice Douglas Ross has challenged the Scottish Government to start tackling the issue of drug-driving in Scotland after falling behind the rest of the UK.
At a Road Safety Scotland conference, it was announced that since English drug-driving laws came into effect two years ago, there had been a four-fold increase in the number of drivers being charged with drug-driving. Mr Ross said: ‘It’s wrong Scotland is so far behind compared with the rest of the United Kingdom on this important issue.’

