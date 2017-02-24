Ross calls for action on drug-driving

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scottish Conservative MSP and shadow cabinet secretary for justice Douglas Ross has challenged the Scottish Government to start tackling the issue of drug-driving in Scotland after falling behind the rest of the UK.

At a Road Safety Scotland conference, it was announced that since English drug-driving laws came into effect two years ago, there had been a four-fold increase in the number of drivers being charged with drug-driving. Mr Ross said: ‘It’s wrong Scotland is so far behind compared with the rest of the United Kingdom on this important issue.’