Review says HIE will keep its own board

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A report into Scotland’s enterprise and skills agencies has said Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) will retain its independent board.

The news came yesterday (Thursday February 23) when Professor Lorne Crerar published phase two of his review into Scottish enterprise and skills agencies.

Professor Crerar recommended the set up of a national strategic board but the retention of a Highlands and Islands advisory board.

The report was backed by MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch Kate Forbes and Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan.

Ms Forbes said: ‘The enterprise and skills review is a process which has not been concluded yet, but I welcome this governance review which states that there should be an independent board for HIE.’

Scottish Labour ‘cautiously’ welcomed the report, but said concerns still remain over the SNP plans which, it claimed, could see ‘HIE being ruled by a central belt dictatorship’.