New Road to the Isles bridge opens

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new bridge on the Road to the Isles opened to traffic last week.

Work on Arieniskill Bridge on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road took seven months to complete and was the fifth structure to be rebuilt on the route in the past three years. Ranochan Bridge was finished in December.

About seven miles west of Glenfinnan, the new Arieniskill Bridge was built with stone from the old bridge ensuring it is in keeping with its scenic surroundings.

A temporary bridge was built while the old bridge was demolished and replaced.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: ‘This is the fifth structure to be replaced in this ambitious £10 million project and it is good to see it is progressing well.

‘The team will now be moving onto the next stage and the same techniques will help ensure disruption to road users is kept to a minimum.’

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, said: ‘In keeping with the other four new structures on the route, Arieniskill Bridge was built using stone recycled from the old bridge to help it blend in with the scenic Highland surroundings on the route.

‘We hope the local community will be pleased with the new bridge at Arieniskill and look forward to starting work at Criche Bridge in the summer.’

Minor works at Arieniskill will continue for a few weeks with one lane closure being put in place while the temporary bridge is removed.

Work is due to start at Criche Bridge later this year and Shlatach Rail Bridge in 2018.