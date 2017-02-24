New Polling Scheme approved for council election

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Highland Council has announced a new polling scheme that will save the authority nearly £24,000.

The Communities and Partnership Committee approved the scheme after a review of polling places during which the public, politicians, community groups and those with expertise in access to premises for disabled people were invited to comment on the existing and proposed changes arrangements for polling districts and polling places.

The election on May 4 has been fixed as a school in-service day to allow primary schools to be used as polling stations. Secondary schools will not be used to avoid any disruption to pupils sitting national exams scheduled at this time.

The changes can be seen at: www.highland.gov.uk/info/799/elections_and_voting/718/review_of_polling_places